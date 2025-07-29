Cyclists participate in trekking Gogababa to Daulatabad Fort

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Cycling Association organised a trek from Gogababa Hill near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University to Daulatabad Fort on Sunday morning.

The route from Gogababa Hill to Daulatabad Fort is a scenic trail through nature. During the trek, participants experienced mountain ranges, forest trails, and sightings of wild animals and birds.

The 15-kilometer route covered through Gogababa Hill, Chimanpurwadi, Rasulpura, Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple and Daulatabad Fort. Tree plantation activities were also conducted during the expedition.

A total of 170 cyclists participated in this trekking. Notable participants included Sayaji Patil, Usha Patil, Dr Sonal Patil, Abhijit Patil, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, Vilas Chavan, Sanjay Shinde, Sainath More, Soham Tolwani, Hrithik Jaiswal, Nikita Bodhare and Bhumi Nerkar.