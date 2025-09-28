CYF day-2: 130 teams presented art & creativity in various competitions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 130 teams presented their art and creativity in various competitions and at the different stages on the second day of the three-day Central Youth Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Sunday.

The teams presented Skit, Mimicry, Mime, Western Instrumental,

Western Light Vocal and Western Group Singing at Natyarang (University Auditorium) stage between 9 am and 8 pm, Indian Classical Dance, Indian Light Vocal, Indian Group Singing and Folk Tribal Dance Srujanrang (Beside Department of Performing Arts) stage, Indian Classical Vocal, Elocution and Debate Shabdarang (CIFART Hall), Spot Photography, Drawing, Poster Making and Cartoon Drawing, at Lalitrang (Department of Fine Arts), Installation Art at Lalitrang (Beside Department of Performing Arts).