Cylinder theft from gas agency vehicles; one thief caught by police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief stealing gas cylinders from delivery vehicles was caught thanks to the alertness of a delivery boy. The incident occurred on Friday in the Bajajnagar area. The police have recovered stolen cylinders worth approximately Rs 30,000.

Rohit Kuchekar (Wadgaon Kolhati, Waluj), works as a delivery boy at HP Gas Rural Agency in Bajajnagar. On Friday around 11.30 am, he went to deliver a cylinder to Sara Sangam Apartments in Bajajnagar. After delivering the gas, he noticed that one cylinder was missing from his vehicle (MH-20-EL-0601). Reviewing CCTV footage in the area, he saw two unknown men on a motorcycle stealing a cylinder worth Rs 5,000 from his vehicle. Kuchekar returned to the agency, picked up another cylinder, and proceeded towards the MHADA colony road near Alphonsa School in Bajajnagar, keeping an eye out. When he spotted one of the suspects from the CCTV footage on the same motorcycle, he intercepted him and handed him over to the police. The arrested accused, Pravin Thorat (Pandharpur), confessed during questioning that he was involved in other thefts as well. Investigation revealed that the accused had stolen gas cylinders worth nearly Rs 30,000 from vehicles of various gas agencies. Cylinders were reported missing from vehicles of Satyajit Indane Gas Agency delivery boys Sachin Palwe and Kaleem Shaikh, Bhaskar Gas Agency’s Amit Yerphule, and Kamal Gas Agency’s Ashok Divekar a total of nine cylinders. A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.