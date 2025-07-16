D Pharm admission delayed due to pending intake approval with PCI

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process of Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) was delayed as the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has not approved the intake of old and new pharmacy polytechnics.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the result of HSC in the first week of May 2025, which is much earlier than 2023 and 2024, so that the admission should be completed on time.

Those candidates who have passed HSC (Science) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Mathematics or any other qualification approved by the PCI, are eligible to apply for the course.

With the declaration of the HSC results, it was expected that the D Pharm admission would commence early compared to last year. The admission process commenced in mid-August in 2024.

It appears that the D Pharm admission will be delayed this year, as it was in 2024.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is the competent authority for this course in the State.

According to sources, the PCI has not approved the intake of both old and newly approved polytechnics yet. The sources said that the admission process cannot be started without an approved intake.

When contacted, joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region), Dr Kiran Ladhane, said that the admission notifications of D Pharm would be issued soon.

DTE received 17 proposals for starting D Pharm

There are 150 polytechnics in Marathwada, including seven Government ones, which offer D Pharm courses. They have nearly 9,000 seats.

The office of the Joint Director of Technical Education received 17 proposals for starting the course in eight districts of the region.

Delay causes confusion among students

Many students who passed HSC with Science are in confusion as to whether to wait for the commencement of the admission process of D Pharm or opt for other courses. The admission process other post-HSC like Hotel Management and Technology, Surface Coating and the second year (Engineering and Technology) has already started.