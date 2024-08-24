D Pharm provisional merit list to be displayed on Aug 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The provisional merit list for D Pharmacy courses will be displayed on August 30. It may be noted that the online registration for admission to courses started in the second week of the current month for the academic year 2024-25. The last date for application submission and uploading the required documents is August 28.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) which is the competent authority announced that the provisional merit list will be displayed on August 30. The aspirants can submit grievances up to September 3. The final merit list will be released on September 5. It is mandatory for the candidates to confirm the online filled application form as per the mode selected either by e-scrutiny mode or physical scrutiny, otherwise, their applications will be rejected.