Dahi Handi hosted, keeping in mind ensuing polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the backdrop of the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, the Dahi Handi festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city on Saturday.

Keeping the municipal elections in mind, it was seen that the Dahi Handi festival was organised in the city by the BJP, Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena.

Along with this, over 40 Mandals of youths from various colonies organised Dahi Handi, indicating that they would enter active politics. It was seen that the number of Dahi Handi festival organisers on Saturday had decreased compared to last year. Minister Atul Save organised Dahi Handi on Pundaliknagar Road and Aavishkar Colony Road in Cidco like every year.

Four different Dahi Handis were organised in Connaught Place as usual. Uddhav Sena city organiser Balasaheb Thorat continued the tradition of Dahi Handi at TV Centre. Former corporator Anil Makariye had an Ashwamegh Dahi Handi in Aurangpura. Apart from this, office-bearers of political parties, social organisations and different Mandals hosted Dahi Handi at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk and Hanumannagar Chowk.

3 big Dahi Handis cancelled

The district's Guardian Minister, Sanjay Shirsat used to organise Yugandhar Dahi Handi at Konkanwadi Chowk. However, he stopped the Dahi Handi festival for three years. Moreover, Dahi Handi is also hosted by MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani. Due to the recent tragic incident in Tanwani's family, Jaiswal and Tanwani's friends have already announced that this year's Dahi Handi has been cancelled.