Daily loots, stabbings, and intoxicated criminals grip Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar streets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From Cidco Chowk to Chikalthana along Jalna Road, residents face daily looting, stabbings, and criminal intimidation. Intoxicated individuals roam the streets freely, making it unsafe to walk at night. Locals accuse Mukundwadi and MIDC Cidco police of ignoring these crimes.

According to the poilce, a young man, Vipul Chabukswar, was murdered by drugged criminals carrying weapons in Ramnagar. This shocking incident underscores the growing menace of drug abuse and gangster activity in Mukundwadi, Ramnagar, Sangharshnagar, Sanjaynagar, and MHADA Colony. On Thursday, citizens submitted written complaints demanding strict police action. Former Mayor Bapu Ghadmode, Manoj Gangwe, Deepak Khotkar, Satish Pawar, Baliram Kadam, Rahul Sawant, and Ashok Pandey joined locals in urging intervention.

-------

Looting and assaults during Diwali

During Diwali, two major incidents occurred in Mukundwadi. On October 21, a hotel businessman was assaulted and robbed. In Ramnagar, a young man was harassed by a woman, suffering 16 stitches to his head. Despite filing complaints, police have taken little action.

------

Vehicle vandalism and attacks on residents

In September, intoxicated criminals vandalized vehicles and stole belongings in Vitthalnagar. In MHADA Colony, a notorious criminal carried out a life-threatening attack on a young man. Shriramnagar witnessed over eight stabbing incidents, yet police reportedly did not act seriously.

------

Alleged police collusion

Locals allege that some Mukundwadi police officers and constables collude with criminals. In one case, a constable was assaulted by an expelled criminal during a money dispute, raising concerns over law enforcement accountability.