Dak Adalat for Aurangabad division on Jan 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A postal dak adalat has been organised on January 5, 2024 for the redressal of the grievances regarding the services of postal department. Complaints regarding the services of the Aurangabad postal department that were not addressed within six weeks will be taken into consideration in this Dak Adalat. However, the concerned should send their complaint regarding the postal service along with the documents to the senior superintendent of post, post office, Aurangabad division, in two copies before January 1, 2024. The postal department has informed that complaints received after the deadline will not be taken into consideration.