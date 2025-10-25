Damaged highway dividers pose challenge to World Bank Project

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sub-division of the World Bank Project (WBP) has issued orders to take action against shop-owners and businesses who are illegally breaking highway dividers along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune National Highway. The decision comes in response to the increasing number of road accidents on this route.

The responsibility for maintenance and repair of the highway stretch from Golwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to Wadala in Newasa tehsil of Ahilyanagar district lies with K T Infrastructure Company. A toll plaza near Limbejalgaon collects toll fees from motorists for this purpose. The highway passes through Golwadi, Pandharpur, Waluj, Limbejalgaon, Dahegaon Bangla, Dhoregaon, Bhendala, Ganeshwadi, and Kaygaon.

There is heavy movement of goods vehicles between the industrial areas of Waluj and Pune, as factories from both regions conduct frequent trade. This has led to increased traffic and a rise in accidents. To improve safety, the World Bank Project sub-division No. 2 (Ahilyanagar) has instructed the above infrastructure company to raise the height of the central road divider.

However, many old dividers have been illegally broken at several points to create unauthorised crossings. Vehicles passing through these broken dividers pose a serious safety risk.

Therefore, the sub-divisional engineer of the WBP (sub-division No. 2) has issued a letter warning that legal action will be taken against business owners or individuals who damage or break the dividers after the height-increase work is completed.