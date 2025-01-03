Damaged pipeline of Kranti Chowk ESR repaired in 30 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A leakage occurred in the 300mm diameter water pipeline leading to the Kranti Chowk elevated storage reservoir (ESR), prompting the municipal corporation's water supply section to begin repair work on Thursday at 9.30 am. The repair work was completed by 3.30 pm on Friday. The repair work, which lasted for a total of 30 hours, caused traffic congestion on Jalna Road, continuing into the second day. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the road.

The CSMC’s executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak said, “There are a total of four small and large water pipelines on Jalna Road, both coming into and going out of the Kranti Chowk ESR. The 300mm diameter pipeline, which is used to fill the reservoir, had a major leakage. The municipal corporation had instructed the traffic police to close one side of the road from Amarpreet Signal to Kranti Chowk. However, reviewing the traffic flow on Jalna Road, it was decided not to fully close the road but to keep half of it open.” The digging work began on Thursday morning, and it was found that a nearly 1.5-metre-long sheet on the pipeline had ruptured. Subsequently, repairs were also carried out on other pipelines. The task was completed by 3.30 pm on Friday, and the pit was covered, allowing traffic to resume. The repair work was carried out with the cooperation of the traffic police, said Phalak.