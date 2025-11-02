Damini squad foils child marriage after anonymous alert

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A timely intervention by the Damini Squad and district officials prevented the marriage of a 16-year-old girl to a 25-year-old man in Hemalwada on Sunday morning (November 2). The action followed an anonymous call to the district collector, who received not only the information but also the wedding invitation as proof.

Responding swiftly, the collector instructed the district women and child development officer and the Damini Squad to act immediately. When the team reached the location, they found the wedding venue decorated, food arrangements in place, and guests ready for the ceremony. Operating in plain clothes, the squad gathered details from locals and learned that the wedding was scheduled for 12.30 pm. Within moments, they raided the venue and questioned the bride, groom, and attendees. On verifying documents, officers confirmed that the girl was only 16, while the groom was 25. Relatives from Ahilyanagar had already arrived for the ceremony, and rituals like haldi had been completed. The akshata ceremony was to begin in two hours. The officials immediately stopped all preparations, saving the girl from being married off illegally. Further inquiry revealed that the girl, a Class 12 student living near a factory in Shevgaon, was forced into the marriage due to her family’s financial condition. Her father, addicted to alcohol, had urged relatives to arrange the wedding. The expenses for the event, including food and decorations, were covered by her uncle and aunt. The groom, who runs a tea stall in the Shirdi area, had already reached the village for the ceremony. During questioning, the girl broke down and said tearfully, “I wanted to continue my studies, but because of our family’s condition, I agreed to the marriage.” Officials later confirmed that her father’s alcoholism and inability to support the family had led the relatives to decide on the early marriage. The Damini Squad has reported the incident to the district administration for further legal action.