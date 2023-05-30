Damini squad stops marriage of a 13-year-old girl

Incident in Sadatnagar area: Damini team reaches on time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In yet another case of child marriage, the Damini squad stopped the marriage of a 13-year-old girl who was being married to a 20-year-old boy. This incident took place on Tuesday morning in Sadatnagar area.

According to police, the police control room received a call at 10:45 am on Tuesday that a minor girl was getting married in Sadatnagar. A team of PSI A Fasate and others rushed to the spot. Over 400 to 500 attendees were present in the marriage hall. When the police team asked the bride's parents for her age documents, it was said that the girl had not attended school and also said that the age of the girl is 18 years.

However, after questioning the bride, informed that she was attending a municipal school. After seeking the transcript from the principal, it was revealed that the age of the bride was 13 years. It was warned that a case will be registered if the bride's parents go ahead with the marriage. The concerned could not produce the documents of the husband's age. His age was stated to be 20 years. However, the investigation revealed that he was also under 18 years of age. Bharosa cell PI Amrapali Tayde, informed that the parents were presented before the child welfare committee.