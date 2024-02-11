Damini team intervenes to stop minor girl’s marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Damini squad of the city police stopped the marriage of a minor girl in the Jatwada area on Sunday.

It may be noted that the marriage of the elder daughter of a family was fixed. The family received a marriage proposal from an educated boy for their younger daughter. The family fixed of marriage of both the girls on the same day today.

As soon as the Damini team came to know about this, they rushed to stop the child marriage and issued a notice to the family to appear before the Child Welfare Committee.

According to details, the police control room received information at 11.30 am on Sunday that a marriage ceremony of a minor girl was being held in the Jatwada area. The control room informed the Damini team about this.

PSI Kanchan Mirdhe, ASI Lata Jadhav, Kalpana Kharat, Kalpana Nagre, Sagar Bhirare and Child Helpline’Amrapali Borde rushed to the spot immediately. The wedding preparations of both the girls were going on in the same pandal.

Both the sisters were ready in bridal attire for the ceremony. The invitees were to sit to have a meal. However, there was a commotion when police reached the spot.

The police asked for the birth certificates of both the sisters. Police found that the elder daughter of the family was 18.6 years old while the younger daughter was 16 years old. Along with the elder daughter, the younger daughter got the proposal from B.Sc Agriculture qualified youth.

The relatives told the family members that such a proposal would not get again, so, the family planned to get both the girls married in the same pandal.

When the police reached there, the family members were not ready to listen to them. The police explained the law to the girls’ father. A notice was issued to the girls’ father to appear before the Child Welfare Committee on February 12. The Daulatabad Police Station has taken note of the incident.