Dams in M’wada start filling due to heavy rains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water storage in major reservoirs in Marathwada has reached 90 per cent because of heavy rains during the past four days. This will solve the problem of agriculture and drinking water in the region.

There are 11 major dams in the region, including Jayakwadi. The rains in the upper dams, the water storage in Jayakwadi is currently at 94.56% pc. The water storage is 92 pc in Siddheshwar project, followed by 99.54 pc in Yeldari dam, 73.17 pc in Lower Dudhana, 94.24 pc in Manjara, 96 pc in Lower Terna, 100 pc in Isapur, 50 pc in Majalgaon, 63 pc in Vishnupuri and 88 pc in Sina Kolegaon.

80 pc water storage in 75 medium projects

The water storage of 75 medium projects is increasing rapidly due to torrential rains. The average water storage in all the water bodies was 48 pc four days ago. The average water storage in these projects is 51 pc today. Some of the reservoirs are 100 pc full and overflowing.

Small projects also benefitted

There are 751 small projects in the region. The water storage of the projects has started increasing. With heavy rainfall in 87 mandals of the region in two days, the small projects in the mandals are overflowing. Water Resources Department officials said that the storage in the water reservoirs in mandals with less rainfall is around 50 pc.

Water at 90 pc in 9 high-level dams

Out of 15 high-level weirs in Marathwada, nine have 90 pc storage. The remaining weirs have 60 to 80 pc storage.