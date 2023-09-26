Dance competition at Greenvalley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Greenvalley School organised a solo dance competition to mark the Ganesh Utsav. A panel of three experienced dance teachers judged the event.

The students presented a variety of dance forms and songs including Mazya papani Ganpati anala, Deva Shri Ganesha, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Rajasthani and Bhangada. Winners were as follows: Pre-primary section - Paridi Khairnar, Ashish Rakade and Rohan Dinde; middle section - Viddhi Karjatkar, Avneet Kaur and Ayush Gunjal; higher section - Shravani Borse, Ankita Kadam and Anokhi Kasure.