Dance competition at Greenvalley
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2023 07:20 PM2023-09-26T19:20:02+5:302023-09-26T19:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Greenvalley School organised a solo dance competition to mark the Ganesh Utsav. A panel of three experienced ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Greenvalley School organised a solo dance competition to mark the Ganesh Utsav. A panel of three experienced dance teachers judged the event.
The students presented a variety of dance forms and songs including Mazya papani Ganpati anala, Deva Shri Ganesha, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Rajasthani and Bhangada. Winners were as follows: Pre-primary section - Paridi Khairnar, Ashish Rakade and Rohan Dinde; middle section - Viddhi Karjatkar, Avneet Kaur and Ayush Gunjal; higher section - Shravani Borse, Ankita Kadam and Anokhi Kasure.Open in app