Dance innovation in 'Arangetram'

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Three students of Dhyas Performing Arts, Rituja Vaijapurkar and Richa Deshmukh and Vaishnavi Kulkarni performed the Arangetram based on the concept Anadi Anant at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Saturday with great enthusiasm.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Ketaki Nevpurkar. Slokas were recited in the beginning. Later, the dancing palanquin of the deities appeared on the stage through the Mallari dance. Later the trio presented a beautiful confluence of various dance figures in the Jatiswaram, a Padnyasa dance. The dancers mesmerized the audience with a beautiful performance called Saraswati Pradigam. Playwright Padmanabh Pathak was present as the chief guest. Dr Jayant Shevtekar, V Saumyashree, Mukta Soman, Prajakta Aponarayan and Shilpa Deshmukh were present.