Dangerous building razed down in Keli Bazaar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A dangerous building in Keli Bazaar was demolished on Wednesday afternoon by the anti-encroachment squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). At the same time, another team used JCB machines to demolish three shops in Rangar Galli that were obstructing traffic flow on the road.

Every year, the CSMC issues notices regarding unsafe buildings. However, most property owners ignore them. In many cases, disputes between tenants and owners delay action. On Tuesday, a dangerous building in Rangar Galli was razed by the civic squad. Following that, at 11 am on Wednesday, a civic team arrived in the Keli Bazaar area to take down another unsafe structure.

The building, owned by Ramesh Gugale, had become dangerous and was completely unused. The road in front of the building was closed on both sides for traffic before demolition began. The building was then brought down using two JCBs. This operation was carried out under the supervision of deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, assistant commissioners Sanjay Suradkar and Ramesh More, and building inspectors Syed Jamshed, Mazhar Ali, and Mukesh Khadse.

Rangar Galli road widened

On the Gulmandi to City Chowk stretch, many individuals had encroached on Rangar Galli even after receiving compensation for land acquisition. On Tuesday, three shopkeepers had requested time to remove their belongings. On Wednesday, all three encroachments were cleared, giving much-needed relief and improved traffic movement on the road.