Dangerous pit - is the administration waiting for another victim?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two days after a three-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life falling into an open pit at Deolai, citizens are furious that no official machinery moved until Friday when guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat finally visited the site.

He met the grieving family, ordered a case against the contractor, and directed that the pit be filled immediately. Residents asked bluntly whether the administration was waiting for another casualty before acting.

Tragedy in Deolai

The incident occurred in Ahmednagar Colony (survey no. 78), where a 15-foot pit was dug for pipeline work. On Wednesday evening, little Ishwar Sandeep Bhaskar slipped in and died. Citizens told minister Shirsat that the contractor was acting arbitrarily and even threatening locals who raised objections. Shirsat confronted Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJPR) officials. Deputy engineer Pooja Jadhav admitted that orders had already been issued to the contractor to fill the pits. Municipal administrator G. Shreekanth instructed that if the contractor fails to act, the work should be reassigned.

Safety ignored across city

Pipeline-laying continues at several spots in the city, but contractors have not installed barricades or warning ribbons. Citizens say this negligence is putting lives at risk. Administrator Shreekant has now directed water authority officials to ensure immediate safety measures.