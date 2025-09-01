Danve backs agitation launched by Maratha community in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As complaints emerge about Maratha protesters facing difficulties in Mumbai, former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve on Monday posed a pointed question at a press conference saying, “Does Mumbai not belong to the Maratha community?”

Danve said, “Mumbai became part of Maharashtra only because of the sacrifices of Marathi people. If protesters are being troubled, then Mumbaikars must put pressure on the government to accept the demands of the Maratha community.”

Criticising the state government, he said, “Manoj Jarange Patil had informed the government about the protest in Mumbai four months in advance. Yet, without taking precautionary measures, the government itself allowed stress to be created on the system.”

On the incident of a water bottle being thrown at Supriya Sule’s programme, Danve remarked, “When leaders come to meet protesters, the agitators must show restraint and behave appropriately.”

Speaking on the ruling alliance’s stand on Maratha reservation, he asked, “When you already have a majority, why do you need the opinion of Sharad Pawar, who has just four-six MPs and ten MLAs? The government is only working to spread hatred and unrest in the state.”

Drawing attention to the OBC Mahasangh’s meeting in Pune, Danve commented, “These groups wake up only when Jarange launches a protest, otherwise they remain asleep.”

Supporting Manoj Jarange’s demand, Danve said, “The demand to include Marathas under OBC is justified. In Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra, the Maratha community is essentially Kunbi. The government must accept Jarange’s demands and deliver justice.”