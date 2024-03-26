Danve claims accepting decision of party on nomination

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve’s grudge or opposition against the Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire seems to have reduced as he made it clear that he is not joining the Shinde group and will accept the decision of the party’s high command regarding nomination from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency (ALC). Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to announce the name on Wednesday.

While addressing to the media persons on Tuesday, Danve said, “Me and Chandrakant Khaire both have sought nomination to contest from ALC. It is least important whose name is there on the list or not. The decision taken by the party, even if goes against wishes has to be accepted. Let anybody be nominated, I will continue to serve the party.”

In reply to a question, Danve said, “ My opponents would be saying behind my back that I will be joining them, but I will not be joining the Shinde group. I am an activist of Uddhav Thackeray. MahaYuti is not getting a candidate to nominate from here. It is their and BJP’s clear defeat.”

Referring to Dr Prakash Ambedkar, he said that he should act positively. I think he may join Maha Vikas Aghadi again, he said.

Commenting on the RSP leader Mahadev Jankar, Danve said, “ He should not forget that he has been insulted many a time in the past. As soon as the elections are round the corner BJP started showering love on Jankar.” He is also interested in coming to Marathwada, but his people himself will do his ‘game’, said Danve.