Danve demands action against Shirsats; sent letter to Guv

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the statement of the state's Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Wednesday sent a letter to Governor C P Radhakrishnan demanding action against Shirsat.

Talking to the journalist on Tuesday regarding the Vedant Hotel auction case, Shirsat made a statement, ‘I am a madman, I will not hesitate to set the house on fire.’

On this, Danve stated in his letter to the Governor that this statement is not only unparliamentary and unconstitutional but also undermines the responsibility of the ministerial post and democratic values.

"As the Minister of Social Justice, Shirsat was expected to behave more restrained and responsible. However, the statement made by him has created confusion in the society and has also tarnished the reputation of the ministerial post," Danve stated in the letter.

Box

Irregularities in hotel’s auction process

Alleging irregularities in the auction process conducted for Hotel Vedant on Railway Station Road, Ambadas Danve wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanding a thorough investigation into the auction matter.

The letter states that this hotel is a major asset of Dhanda Corporation Limited and there were serious irregularities and errors in the auction process conducted by the Revenue Department.

In the auction process, the administration has changed the eligibility conditions of the auction in order to give the tender to Siddhant Material Supply Company. He said that irregularities are clearly visible in the documents received in the auction process.

Meanwhile, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat clarified that the issue of the hotel auction was closed and that the opposition should do whatever digging it wants.