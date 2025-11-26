Danve makes critical comment on SEC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve criticised the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, alleging at a press conference that the commission is functioning irregularly despite the chaos in the voter list. “When so many complaints regarding the voter list are being raised, why is the SEC not taking notice? Just because the opposition is complaining does not mean the matter should be ignored, it must be addressed,” he said.

He also criticized guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, alleging that the ruling party has become arrogant with power and money ahead of the elections.

Commenting on actor Nana Patekar’s remarks made at a recent event in the city, Danve said, “The stand he expressed is correct. Everyone feels suffocated these days.” Responding to water supply minister Gulabrao Patil’s comments, Danve added, “Even he used to run a small stall (tapri).”