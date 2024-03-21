Danve withdraws from nomination race for LS polls!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Continuing his claim as a contestant from the local constituency, the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, MLC Ambadas Danve, backed out from the race of seeking nomination for Lok Sabha polls from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

While speaking to media persons, Danve underlined that his claim for candidature will continue till the party officially announces the candidate.

In reply to a question that if Khaire’s name gets announced as an official candidate by the party then would he campaign for him, Danve replied saying, “ I will do double. If he campaigns in 40 villages then I will campaign for him in 80 villages.”

When asked whether the BJP is trying to reduce the significance of chief minister Eknath Shinde by joining Raj Thackeray in Maha Yuti, Danve said, “ It is the BJP’s old policy to upgrade and degrade someone’s status.”

Invite them to tea party

Reacting on the incident where the women's front got angry for not letting them meet the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Danve said, “This is the party’s internal issue. It so happened that the meeting time given to them was 11.30 am, but they reached before at 9 am. Hence the meeting could not be arranged. Meanwhile, the anger of women office-bearers will fade away on inviting them for tea.”