Danve’s claim ‘Mi Punha Yein’ creates flutters in pol circles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The term of the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, is ending in August. In view of this, a ceremony was organised in the legislature on Wednesday to give farewell to MLC Ambadas Danve.

While responding to the farewell ceremony, Danve said, “ Mi Punha Yein (I will come back again). This has created flutters in political circles. There has been a discussion in political circles about whether there is anything hidden in Danve's claim.

MLC Danve, a leader of UBT- Sena, has been active in politics for the past 35 years. Initially, he was an office-bearer of the BJP Yuva Morcha. Later, he joined the Shiv Sena. In August 2019, the party sent him to the Legislative Council from the local body constituency.

When there was a split in the party three years ago, five out of the six MLAs from the district left the party. However, he remained with the party. As a result of their loyalty, he was directly given the post of Leader of the Opposition. Danve justified this post and raised voice against many issues.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and party chief Uddhav Thackeray praised his work in a farewell ceremony organised in the legislature on Wednesday.

Responding to this felicitation, he claimed that he would come again. A discussion started in political circles as to what was hidden behind Danve's claim that he would come again.

Since the local self-body elections have not been held, it is not possible for him to become an MLC at the moment. Only if he joins the ruling party to become an MLC through the Governor's quota, his claim of coming back will become a reality.

Danve has healthy relations with the ruling BJP and Shinde Sena leaders. Moreover, there were talks of his defection before the Lok Sabha elections. Now, he is back in the news. However, MLC Danve claimed that these talks are meaningless while speaking to this newspaper.

Even though my term in the legislature is ending, I am the leader of the UBT Sena party. So, I will continue to work for my party. There is no point in talking about me becoming an MLC from another party.

(Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition, Legislative Council).