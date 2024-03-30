Danve's sword scabbard: Will campaign for Khair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a surprising turn of events, Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, announced his support for Uddhav Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire in the upcoming elections, despite initial opposition. The decision comes after days of speculation following Danve's discontent over not being considered for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Just four days ago, Danve made headlines by asserting that he would prioritize promoting his party over backing Khair. However, he has now taken a U-turn, indicating a shift in his stance. Speculations arose when Danve expressed disappointment after Uddhav Thackeray, the party chief, selected Khaire over him for the electoral candidacy. There were even murmurs of Danve contemplating joining the Shinde group after a cryptic social media post hinting at defiance. Nonetheless, Danve refuted any such intentions of defection.

Recent developments suggest a reconciliation between Danve and the party leadership, notably Uddhav Thackeray, as both leaders were seen together at Matoshree. Sources privy to the meeting indicated that differences were resolved, paving the way for Danve to publicly declare his support for Khaire.