Daring theft in Ladgaon: Thieves steal Rs 7–8 lakh from cloth shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves struck a large cloth shop near Jadgaon Corner, Ladgaon, Karmad on Friday (19th), escaping with sarees, dress materials, readymade shirts, and jeans worth Rs 7–8 lakh. CCTV footage shows the burglars using umbrellas to hide their faces, a new tactic to avoid identification.

This comes just days after thieves hit four shops in Karmad market yard, stealing cash. Police Inspector Samratsing Rajput has assigned beat constable Vijaysing Jarwal to investigate the latest burglary. The culprits also tried to break into a locked house in Ganesh Colony but failed. With Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali around the corner, traders have stocked shops heavily, making them targets for nightly burglaries across the Karmad police jurisdiction. Small and large thefts have also been reported in Kumbhephal, Shendra, and nearby areas along the Jalna highway. Traders from Karmad and surrounding villages have demanded urgent police action to curb the ongoing crime spree.