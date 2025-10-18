Dark Diwali for Waluj residents as Gram Panchayat fails to light up streets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Waluj during Diwali, instead of lights, citizens are witnessing a reign of darkness. The Gram Panchayat seems to have completely forgotten about streetlights. Due to administrative apathy, darkness has spread from the main roads to the inner residential areas, leaving residents frustrated.

Every year, before Diwali, the Gram Panchayat installs new streetlights along main roads so that the village shines bright during the festive season. However, this year, the administration has shrugged off its responsibility, citing lack of funds. As a result, residents of Waluj are forced to celebrate the “festival of lights” in darkness.

A large population of industrial workers resides in Waluj and its surrounding areas. The absence of lighting at night has created a sense of insecurity among them. In some parts, even during the day, broken poles and remains of old lamps can be seen. With no repair or inspection from the administration, citizens’ anger is mounting.

Streetlights stop working within months

In recent years, the streetlights installed by the Gram Panchayat have stopped working within two to four months. Although LED focus lights available in the market come with a two- to three-year warranty, those installed in Waluj malfunction much sooner. Citizens allege that “substandard materials might have been used during installation or the Gram Panchayat has failed to follow up on warranty claims.” As a result, darkness persists while the Panchayat remains silent.

Gram Panchayat’s promise of “Light” fails

During the election period, the Gram Panchayat had proclaimed the slogan “We will brighten Waluj,” but this year, the true reality of that promise has been revealed before the citizens.The absence of lights during the festive season, darkened roads, and neglected localities have left citizens deeply disappointed with the administration.

“Diwali has arrived, yet the streetlights in our ward are not working. Keeping the lights off during the festive season is preventing citizens from celebrating properly. The Gram Panchayat administration must install streetlights immediately.”

— Ravi Mangate, Waluj city president, BJP

“Incidents of theft have increased considerably in the Waluj area, and with the streetlights out, there’s a greater risk of more crimes. The administration should take immediate action and install new streetlights.”

— Shakir Sayed, Minority city president, Waluj