Darkness under lamp

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A serious question arises — what happens if something unfortunate occurs to the firefighters who perform extremely risky duties? In the past two years, two contract-based employees have died, yet their families have not received even a single rupee in compensation. A concrete and positive decision is expected from the government and administrative levels regarding these employees who risk their lives on the job.

If a firefighter dies on duty

The fire section operates in shifts. It is the primary duty of these employees to reach the site of an accident immediately. But if a firefighter loses their life while saving citizens during a fire or any other disaster, their family receives nothing in return.

If a firefighter becomes disabled

What happens if a firefighter falls from a tall building while dousing flames or demolishing a hazardous structure and becomes disabled? Even the cost of medical treatment is not provided to them.

Two contract workers died in two years

A firefighter from the municipal corporation’s fire section died three months ago. Another employee died about one and a half years ago. Their families did not receive any financial aid at all.

Who is responsible for contract-based employees?

The municipal corporation allows trained personnel to work in the fire section. Those who are untrained are later given training. However, neither the contractor nor the administration takes responsibility for the lives of these contract workers. Until now, the administration has consistently turned a blind eye, citing their status as contractual employees.

How many contract employees in the fire section?

There are 116 contract-based employees who have been working in the municipal corporation’s fire section for several years. They do not receive any benefits like permanent employees. Their salaries are extremely low.

The Chief Fire Officer Sampat Bhagat said, “Administrator G Sreekanth had introduced an insurance plan, in which 50 per cent of the premium would be paid by the municipal corporation and the remaining 50 pc by the employee. However, many employees did not respond to this scheme, and as a result, it failed.”