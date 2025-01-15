Date extended to submit proposal for addl marks of drawing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the last date of applying for the additional marks of drawing for the SSC students up to January 24.

It may be noted that those students who qualify Elementary and Intermediate Drawing Grade examinations or participated in classical art and folk art are given additional marks in SSC on the basis of their grades. The students will have to submit a proposal to the respective school which forwards it to the State Board. The marks are added to the SSC result.

As per the schedule, the last date for submission of the proposal for the additional marks was December 15 while the schools were asked to forward on or before January 15. However, some student unions requested the MSBSHSE to extend the last date for applying. The last date was extended up to January 24 for the students while for the school, it is January 31.

Divisional level secretary of the Board Dr Vaishali Jamdar appealed to the concerned schools and students to take note of the date extension.