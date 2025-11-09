Date for applying to Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Cluster Resource Centre Co-ordinator (Cluster Head), the Departmental Competitive Examination-2025, up to January first 2026.

It may be noted that the MSCE was to conduct the competitive examination for the appointment of primary teachers working in all Zilla Parishads in the State to the post of Resource Centre Co-ordinator.

However, due to some technical and administrative reasons, the said examination is scheduled to be held in January- February 2026.

The revised examination dates will be published on the official website of the council. The last date for filling the online application form was November 10. But the last date for filling the application form was extended up to January 1, 2026.

Therefore, the experience and educational qualifications of the candidates will be considered final as of January 1, 2026.

The MSCE appealed to all eligible candidates; examinees should take note to fill the application form within the given time.

Box

Revised schedule for registration

--The last date of online registration –January 1, 2026

--Closure for editing application details --January 1, 2026

--Last date for printing application copy---January 16

---The revised timetable for the test will be announced soon

Box

Box

District-wise posts to be filled in M’wada

The district-wise posts to be filled in the Marahtwada region are as follows: Chh Sambhajinagar(64), Parbhani (43), Beed (78), Hingoli (34), Jalna (53), Latur (50), Dharashiv (40) and Nanded (87).