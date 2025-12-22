Date for Commonwealth Master's Scholarship extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Higher Education of the union Ministry of Education extended the last date of application forms for the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2026.

The last date of applying was November 30. However, the Department received representations from a large number of applicants stating that they could not submit their applications within the deadline due to reasons such as non-receipt of the offer letter of admission within the prescribed timeline or delay in issuance of mandatory documents such as EWS certificate, NC-OBC certificate, affidavits, and any other documents.

In view of representations, the date of registration on the portal of the Minister of SAKSHAT was extended up to December 24. The SAKSHAT Portal will now remain open until December 24 (until 4 pm), 2025, for submission of applications under the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2026.

The applicants were advised to ensure that all required information and documents are correctly uploaded on the portal before the revised deadline. No request for further extension shall be entertained.