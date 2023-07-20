Date of postponed HSC, SSC papers announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the date of postponed papers of HSC and SSC standards.

It may be noted that the State Board started holding the supplementary July-August examinations of the 12th and 10th on July 18. The HSC examinations will end on August 1 while the last paper of the SSC will be held on August 10.

There was a warning of heavy rainfall in some districts of the State. So, the MSBSHSE postponed all the papers that were to be held on July 20 following the warning and revised the schedule of this paper.

The new date of the postponed HSC paper is August 11, however, there is no change in the timing of the morning and afternoon session. Similarly, the SSC students will take the postponed paper on August 2.

No change to other papers schedule

State secretary of the Board Anuradha Oak said that there is no change in the schedule of other papers. She urged the students to take note of the new dates of the postponed papers.

Exam of D El Ed also postponed

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the paper of the first and second-year of D El Ed papers dated July 20 because of heavy rainfall. However, MSCE has not announced the new date of postponement. It said that the remaining papers will be held as per the given schedule.