Dates of students' & teachers' tests clash

CTET online application process to start soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The schedule of students ' scholarship examination and teachers' eligibility will clash with each other.

It may be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the schedule of the first session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in 2026. It will conduct the CTET on February 8, 2026 (Sunday) in 132 cities of the country in 20 languages.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) declared the schedule of Pre Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (PUPSE) for the fifth standard students and Pre Secondary Scholarship Examination (PSSE) for the eighth class students. The PUPSE and PSSE will also be held on February 8.

The registration for the scholarship test started on Monday, while its last date is November 30. With late fees, candidates can submit the application form from December 1 to 15.

The students have to attempt 150 questions. Each question carries two marks.

Thousands of aspiring teachers appear for the CTET and thousands of school students take scholarships every year in the State. However, the dates of both the examinations clash. There is a possibility of postponing one of the tests.

The MSCE also announced that students from CBSE and ICSE schools can also appear for the scholarship examination.