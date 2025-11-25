Datta Jayanti festival at Datta Mandir from November 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Jagrut Datta Mandir located in CIDCO N-7 has organized the Datta Jayanti festival from November 29. The celebrations will continue until December 6. On November 29, after the flag worship in the morning, a ceremonial procession will be taken out, followed by a bhajan competition for bhajan groups in the afternoon.

On November 30, a Datta Yagya, Purnahuti, and a free dental check-up camp by Dr. Kalyani Reddy have been arranged.

From December 1 to 3, the Gurucharitra Parayan composed by Achyutanand Saraswati Swami Maharaj will be held. During this period, daily activities such as bhikshaferri, mahaprasad, Tulsi archana, pushparchana, and Deepotsav will take place. A bhavgeet program by Kshama Nandedkar and Rohan Gavade, along with other cultural events, has also been scheduled.

On December 4, from 4 pm to 6 pm, a kirtan by Pragya Ramdasi and the main Datta Jayanti celebration will be held. The festival will conclude on December 6 with mahaprasad. Festival coordinators Ganesh Joshi and other volunteers have appealed to devotees to participate in large numbers.