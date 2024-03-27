Dawoodi Bohra community hosts Iftar to foster interfaith unity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dawoodi Bohra community of the city hosted a special Iftar at the Burhani Hall, Sarafa Road recently to mark the holy month of Ramadan. The event served as a platform for fostering dialogue, promoting cultural exchange, and celebrating the values of compassion, unity, and community spirit that characterize the essence of Ramadan.

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, Adv Faiz Syed (Islamic Research Centre), Maulana Anwar Ul Haque Ishaati (Nazim, Madrasa Abubakar Siddique), Mufti Anis Ur Rehman (founder, Safa Baitul Maal), Maulana Qavi Falaahi (Jamaat e Islami Hind), Ziauddin Siddiqui (Ameer, Wahdat e Islami Hind), Mirza Mukarram Ali Baig (Sadar Shia Jamaat, Ehle Tashi), Ejaz Zaidi (secretary, Shia Jamaat), Abdul Rasheed Madni (Naayab Ameer e Shariat), Dr Shaikh Murtaza Procession Committee, Dr Shoeb Hashmi, Zameer Quadri (ex-opposition leader in the municipal corporation), Naser Siddiqui, and Sameer Builder were among those present.

The iftar provided an opportunity for guests from diverse backgrounds to come together, and engage in meaningful conversation, thus strengthening bonds of friendship and understanding.

Moez Wajih, the representative of the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Aurangabad, conveyed Ramadan greetings. Traditional Bohra meal was served in the thaal, adding to the communal spirit of the gathering.

MP Jaleel commended the tradition upheld by the Dawoodi Bohra community of sharing meals in the thaal format.

Ziauddin Siddiqui highlighted the value of communal dining, noting its role in strengthening unity and affection and fostering bonds between different sub-groups within the Islamic community.

Adnan Baugwala, Arshad Nomi, Mushtaq Manjlegaonwala, Hamza Jhandawala, Ali Asger Petiwala and others were present.