Daylight burglary in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unidentified thieves broke into a locked house in Surya Vanshinagar, Waluj, on Tuesday and stole six tolas (60g) of gold jewellery and important documents.

The stolen items include a 4.5-tola (45g) gold necklace, a 5.75g gold chain, two gold rings (9.5g), a pair of earrings (3g), RC books of a moped and a two-wheeler, a PAN card, and a voter ID. The crime was discovered when the residents returned home to find the house ransacked. A complaint lodged by Pallavi Chopde, led to case has been registered at MIDC Waluj police station.