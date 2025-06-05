Daylight firing in Gangapur: One critically injured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident on Thursday (June 5) around 1.30 pm, a notorious criminal allegedly opened fire on his former friend in broad daylight using a country-made pistol. The incident occurred at a tea stall near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road, about one kilometre from Gangapur city.

The victim, Adinath Jadhav (28), sustained serious injuries. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kale (30), a resident of Jamgaon. Both men, originally from Jamgaon in Gangapur tehsil, were once friends but had fallen out and lost contact. On the day of the incident, Adinath was having tea with friends when Mahesh arrived. A heated argument ensued, after which Mahesh reportedly fired three shots. One bullet hit Adinath’s abdomen, while two grazed his body, causing serious injuries to his abdomen and thigh. Following the shooting, Mahesh fled from the rear of the tea stall. Witnesses at the scene reportedly left during the altercation. Adinath was rushed to government medical college and hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for immediate treatment.

Victim reaches police station despite injuries

In a remarkable show of resilience, Adinath managed to ride his two-wheeler to the Gangapur Police Station despite his injuries. He informed the police about the shooting and handed over the pistol that was dropped at the scene during the struggle. In response, the police have formed three special teams to track the accused. Senior officers visited the crime scene for inspection. Mahesh Kale is already facing 14 criminal cases registered across various police stations.