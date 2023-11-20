Daylight HBT in Rohilla Galli pose challenge to police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A house-breaking theft took place at Rohilla Galli in broad daylight, on November 18 afternoon. The thieves decamped with 1.5 tolas of gold ornaments and cash Rs 1.5 lakh. Surprisingly, the thieves after damaging the old lock of the room replaced it with a new lock and went away with the keys.

It so happened that the complainant Sanjeeda Parveen Syed Riyazuddin went to meet her parents by locking her house on November 18 afternoon. She was shocked to see the valuables and other things scattered on the floor when she returned home in the evening.

The thieves stole away gold ornaments weighing 17 grams which were kept in an almirah in one room. Besides, the cash Rs 1.5 lakh which was brought by her husband for business purposes was stolen from the house.

Ironically, the thieves before leaving the house locked one room with a new lock and went away with its keys. The City Chowk police station’s PSI Nivrutti Gayake is investigating the case.