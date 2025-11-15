Daylight theft in Sanjarpur area;

In a daring daytime theft in the Sanjarpur area, thieves broke into a farmer’s house and stole valuables worth RS 85,000, including gold ornaments and cash. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon (14th). A case was registered late at night.

Krishna Nagnath Sukase (27), a resident of Sanjarpur, had gone to work on his farm in Gut No. 69 along with his family on Friday morning. Between 9 am and 5 pm , unidentified thieves broke open the house door and fled with gold ornaments worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 15,000 in cash, totaling Rs 85,000.

When Krishna Sukase returned home around 5 pm , he discovered the theft. Police constable Vijay Pakhare visited the spot and conducted a panchanama. A case has been registered late Friday night against unknown persons for burglary.