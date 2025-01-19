Daytime heat, Nighttime chill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

There has been a noticeable change in the weather over the past two days. The afternoons are marked by intense heat, while the evenings bring a noticeable chill.

The heat was felt from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday. However, by evening, the temperature began to drop. The maximum temperature recorded was 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 12.8°C. On January 11, the minimum temperature reached 14°C, and since then, there has been a fluctuation in the temperature.