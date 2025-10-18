Daytime loot in tisgaon: lakhs stolen from two homes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A brazen daytime theft in Tisgaon, Khultabad tehsil, has shaken the local community. On Saturday around 3 pm, thieves broke into two houses and stole cash, gold, silver, and other valuables worth several lakhs.

Parameshwar Rathod and his family had gone to the weekly village market when the thieves seized the opportunity to loot gold and silver jewelry, cash, and other precious items from their home. The thieves then targeted the house of Baghinaath Golhar, who had also gone to the market, stealing Rs 90,000 cash kept for a motorcycle and two tolas of gold. In total, the thieves made off with valuables worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Upon receiving the report, SDPO Aparajit Agnihotri, local Crime Branch officers, and Khultabad police personnel including police officer Dhananjay Farate, PO Ganesh Zhalwar, and beat jamadar Rakesh Avhad visited the crime scene and documented the incident. A dog squad and forensic experts were also deployed. Khultabad police have registered a case against unidentified suspects.

(2 Photos)