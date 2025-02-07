DB teams stuck in Internal disputes; criminals roam freely

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Officers of the Detection Branch (DB) teams are reportedly dissatisfied with the new directive requiring them to report directly to the Police Commissioner’s office instead of managing cases independently at police stations. Meanwhile, the city has witnessed a surge in criminal activities, with 12 incidents of robbery and assaults since Sunday, raising concerns about public safety.

In 2024, cases of burglary, looting, and vehicle theft hit record highs. Shockingly, 60% of these cases remain unsolved. The trend continues in 2025, leading to increased criticism of the Crime Branch and DB teams at local police stations. Taking strict action, CP Pravin Pawar has been closely monitoring all branches for the last three days. Since Saturday, authorities have intensified crackdowns on drug smugglers. In a major shift, DB teams from 17 police stations have now been attached directly to the Police Commissioner’s office. These officers are required to submit a daily crime report to the DCP of the Crime Branch every morning.

Criminals on the loose: 6 robberies on Sunday

Rajendrakumar Wani was robbed near Akashvani while heading from Trimurti Chowk at 9 pm. Three men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone.

Madan Patil (76) was waiting for an auto-rickshaw at Soham Motors around 2 am when he was looted under the pretence of getting a lift.

Jagannath Pawar’s mobile phone was snatched at 10.30 am in Jadhavwadi.

Amit Tamang (N-4 resident) was threatened with a knife near Ketri Garden at 12.30 am and robbed of 6 American dollars, Rs 700 cash, and his mobile phone.

Vaishali Deshpande, a resident of Jayanagar, was walking near Vishwaroop Hall at 9.30 pm when thieves snatched her 2-tola gold chain.

Pravin Unwane’s mobile phone was forcefully taken from him at Savarkar Chowk.

Looting has become easy

Mahavitaran’s female employee was robbed at knife-point at 11 am on February 4 in Anandnagar. The suspect, identified as Shaikh Mustafa, stopped her vehicle, threatened her with a knife, and took her mobile phone.

Kuldeep Deshmukh and Sachin Kadam were walking near Sutgirni Chowk at 9 pm on Wednesday when three men on a bike snatched their mobile phones.

Vikram Nayak (43, resident of Deolai) was out walking his dog at 9.45 pm on February 3 when a gang of three approached on a motorcycle, threatened him with a knife, and snatched two gold rings (one 6.5 grams) and an eight-metal ring.

Lack of work ethics in the DB Unit

The DB officers and staff, once known for their dedication, were allegedly more engaged in financially rewarding work rather than solving crimes. This has led to a decline in public safety, allowing criminals to operate freely. Now, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Crime, it remains to be seen whether the DB teams will improve their performance or continue their ineffective approach.