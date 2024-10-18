DC issues legal guidelines to abide by during assembly election

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The notification for the legislative assembly elections will be issued on October 22. The code of conduct has been implemented in the district, and all candidates entering the electoral arena must conduct their campaigns within the legal framework. The enforcement of the code of conduct has begun. Hence any violations will result in action, alerts the district collector Deelip Swami.

The administration has prepared guidelines based on the Election Commission's directives regarding what actions are permissible and what is not during campaigning. The District Collector has imposed restrictions on the use of private buildings, walls, personal spaces, structures, and premises without the permission of the respective owners. Action will also be taken against the printing of sample ballots.

Silence from 10 pm to 6 am

Restrictions have been imposed on the use of loudspeakers. Using loudspeakers without police permission is prohibited on any moving vehicle before 6 am and after 10 pm. All political parties, candidates, and individuals must provide information to the election returning officers and relevant authorities regarding the permissions obtained for using loudspeakers at designated locations.

Action for traffic obstruction

Any posters, banners, pamphlets, cutouts, paintings, or hoardings placed for campaigning that obstruct traffic will result in action against the responsible parties.

Prohibition on campaigning in government buildings and premises

During the election campaign, the use of buildings belonging to the District Collector, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildar, government, and semi-government offices, as well as rest houses, for election campaigning is prohibited.

What to do when filing nominations?

Candidates must ensure that no more than five people are present in the election returning officer's office when filing nominations. During the nomination process, there are restrictions on holding processions, meetings, making announcements, playing musical instruments, and bringing more than three vehicles within 100 metres of the office premises.

Prohibition on possessing weapons

Until the election process is completed, license holders will not be allowed to possess or use weapons, nor will any new weapon licenses be issued.

Prohibition on protests in office premises

From the announcement of the election until the completion of the election process, protests, rallies, demonstrations, blockades, and movements are prohibited within the premises of all offices of the District Collector, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and Tehsildar.

No activities without permission

Until November 25, the display of flags, banners, symbols, and slogans on vehicles for campaigning will be prohibited without the administration's permission.

Review by the divisional commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade reviewed the preparations made by the administration for the assembly elections at the District Collector's office on Friday. He inspected the code of conduct section, media room, human resources section, postal ballot section, and voter assistance section.