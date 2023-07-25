DC orders collectors to settle 7/12 document disputes on priority

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad, on Tuesday, ordered all the district collectors to resolve the pending dispute cases relating to the updation of ownership in 7/12 documents in all districts of Marathwada on priority.

Ardad today held a meeting of all district collectors, additional collectors and key officers. He instructed them to resolve the issues relating to 7/12 documents, land record, registration of properties, mutations and act upon the court orders if any relating to land disputes. He underlined to give special attention to revenue-related works.

He also ordered to resolve disputes related to construction of roads as if the blockage of roads during monsoon causes trouble to farmers. The construction of bands leads to disputes. Hence the orders should be given so that the farmers may at least transport their agricultural produce through the roads to the market, said Ardad.

The divisional commissioner also guided in planning the programmes organised to celebrate the Revenue Campaign, the 75th year of Marathwada Muktisangram etc.

Grand celebration of Amrit Mahotsav

The state government granted an aid of Rs 4 crore to eight districts on July 14 to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada. Each district has been allocated a fund of Rs 50 lakh for it. Meanwhile, the funds are utilised for works relating to the revenue department, zilla parishad and undertaking school activities. Besides, he also told them to focus on planning of utilising RS 2 crore funds sanctioned by the District Planning Committee (DPC). The development plan of Muktisangram Memorial is ready, but the estimated cost has been escalated from Rs 70 crore to Rs 100 crore. The proposal will be sent to the government for approval soon, said the divisional commissioner.

Crackdown on sand mafia:

Ardad further informed the officials present in the meeting to implement the new government policy on sand and set up a depot to ensure that sand is sold at a fixed rate. He also suggested the collectors to obtain Environmental Committee approval before the end of the monsoon and also told them not to hesitate in taking legal action against those involved in illegal sand transportation.

Inspection of offices

The divisional commissioner, district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsildars are representatives of the state government, he pin-pointed. Hence as per the orders of the general administration department (GAD), each one of them should conduct inspections in the offices falling under their respective jurisdictions. A system should be in place to ensure that the complaints or grievances of the common man are redressed on priority.