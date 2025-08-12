DC orders MJP to supply 26 MLD of water by August 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A new 26 MLD-capacity water treatment plant has been set up at Pharola to supply additional water to the city. For the past eight days, the plant has been undergoing trial runs, during which several faults have come to light. However, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar has ordered that, no matter what, the city must start receiving the increased water supply by August 15.

On Tuesday evening, a review meeting of the water supply scheme was held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office under his chairmanship. Progress on works under the ₹2,740-crore water supply scheme project was discussed. The issue of supplying an additional 26 MLD of water to the city through a 900-mm diameter water pipeline came up during the meeting.

Executive Engineer of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) informed that the trial run was underway. When asked how long the trials would continue, MJP officials and the contractor had no clear answer. According to sources, the Divisional Commissioner firmly instructed them to ensure that the city receives the extra water supply by August 15, at any cost.