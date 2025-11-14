DC restricts on action regarding enemy property

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district collector Deelip Swami has halted any further decisions on the enemy property located at Hattesingpura after it came to light that the entry removing the land from the enemy property record was carried out without his permission or any competent revenue authority. The Department of Land Records (DLR) has been asked to submit the complete file of all decisions taken regarding this enemy property. The collector provided this information while speaking to reporters on Friday.

The district collector has issued a notice to the DLR because the hearing was conducted one-sided, without the presence of the additional tehsildar or any other district administration representative. Due to this suspicious handling, immediate inquiry has been initiated.

The assistant custodian of enemy property under the Home Ministry had sent a letter to the district collector on January 29, 2025. Copies of this letter were also given to DLR superintendent Dr Vijay Veer and the city survey office (CSO). However, even though the original letter was addressed to the district collector, Dr Veer allegedly held a hearing and passed an order related to the land in August, without informing the collector or his representatives. He is claimed to have taken this decision independently.

Inspection of CSO work underway

A comprehensive inspection of all work carried out by the CSO is currently in progress. For the past three days, a three-member committee headed by Sangram Jogdand, DLR superintendent of Dharashiv, has been scrutinising the decisions made by CSO officer Sameer Danekar from 12 May 2023 till now.

The committee will submit its report to the Settlement Commissioner by November 21. Responsibilities of the staff involved during this period, along with the nature of work they handled, are also being examined and will form part of the final report.