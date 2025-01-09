DCB Biology Class students visit Bamu’s DNA Barcoding Center

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To provide students preparing for examinations like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, an opportunity to see and study real-life machinery beyond their textbooks, DCB Biology Classes organised an educational trip to the DNA Barcoding Lab at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently.

“To nurture future doctors and researchers, it is essential to move students beyond the world of textbooks and provide them with hands-on practical knowledge, said Dr Mahesh Deshmukh, the director of DCB Biology Classes. He emphasised, if we want to create capable doctors and researchers in society, it is crucial to expose students to advanced laboratories in real life.

The students experienced cutting-edge laboratories and were thrilled to see advanced equipment. Dr Mahesh Deshmukh made special efforts to make this event successful, while Dr Gulab Khedkar (director-DNA Barcoding Center) provided guidance to encourage students to delve into research. Amol Kalyankar, Dhananjay Sondge, N Datta, Rajshree Deulalikar and others also guided the students.