DCM Eknath Shinde taunts Uddhav: “You cried when you lost CM’s chair how many more times will you cry?”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday hit back sharply at Uddhav Thackeray over the “Hambarda Morcha” planned in Mumbai. Addressing the Shinde Sena Group Leaders’ Meet at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, Shinde said, “You cried when you lost the CM’s chair, and again when your MPs and MLAs left. How many more times will you cry?”

The meet marked the launch of Mahayuti’s campaign for the upcoming local body elections. Prominent leaders including Social Justice and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MPs Sandipan Bhumare, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, Vilas Bhumare, Sanjana Jadhav, former MLA Annasaheb Mane, district president Rajendra Janjal, and several ex-MLAs attended. MLA Sandipan Bhumare praised Shinde’s tenure as CM, citing welfare schemes and extensive development that helped Mahayuti win the Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 1.35 lakh votes.

Minister Shirsat credited party workers for past victories and urged them to work with renewed dedication for the local elections. MLA Bornare noted that a former opponent has joined the BJP and aims to lead the Vaijapur municipal council under the Mahayuti banner, emphasizing unity among workers. He also informed that their team distributed 1,000 relief kits in flood-affected Vaijapur and requested special financial aid from the municipal council. MLA Sanjana Jadhav declared that Mahayuti is ready to hoist its saffron flag across Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and municipal councils. District president Rajendra Janjal reminded that Mahayuti had swept all Lok Sabha and Assembly seats earlier, silencing critics of Thackeray. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodle anchored the event, which also saw leaders from other parties joining Shinde Sena.

-----------------

Attack on Thackeray’s leadership

Continuing his offensive, Shinde said, “When you met a farmer’s family in Paithan who lost a member to suicide, you promised Rs 1 lakh they never got a rupee. You said, ‘What can I do?’ You did nothing for farmers even as CM, and that’s why they sent you home.”

-------------

‘Majhi ladki bahin yojana will continue’

Reiterating his government’s welfare agenda, Shinde assured that the Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue uninterrupted. “As long as your brother is here, this scheme will not stop,” he declared.

----------------

Rs 32,600 crore relief package for farmers

Shinde announced that the government has relaxed NDRF norms to ensure every rain-affected farmer receives aid. “Our Mahayuti government stands firmly with farmers. We’ve approved a Rs 32,600 crore relief package. Farmers whose land was washed away will get Rs 37,000 plus Rs 3 lakh under MGNREGA a total assistance of Rs 3.37 lakh,” he said.

------------------

Abdul Sattar absent amid internal rift

Shinde Sena MLA and former minister Abdul Sattar skipped the event. His photo was missing from hoardings, and reports suggest tensions with Minister Shirsat prevented his invitation.

-----------------

Bhumare’s ‘20,000 voters’ remark draws laughter

MLA Vilas Bhumare created a light moment by admitting, “During my last election, 20,000 voters were brought from outside, and they played a key role in my victory.”

When DCM Shinde jokingly asked, “How were they brought?”, Bhumare clarified that they were local voters living elsewhere, brought back to vote on polling day prompting laughter across the hall.