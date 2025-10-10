DCM Eknath Shinde taunts Uddhav: “You cried when you lost CM’s chair how many more times will you cry?”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back sharply at Uddhav Thackeray over the “Hambarda Morcha” planned by the Thackeray faction in Mumbai on Saturday. Speaking at the Shinde Sena Group Leaders’ Meet held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, Shinde said, “You cried when you lost the Chief Minister’s chair, you cried when your MPs and MLAs left how many more times will you cry?”

On the dais with Shinde were Social Justice and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumare, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, Vilas Bhumare, Sanjana Jadhav, former MLA Annasaheb Mane, and district president Rajendra Janjal. MLA Ramesh Bornare informed that their team distributed 1,000 relief kits in the flood-affected areas of Vaijapur today and requested special financial aid from the municipal council.

--------

Attack on Thackeray’s leadership

Continuing his attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, “When you met a farmer’s family in Paithan who had lost a member to suicide, you promised them Rs 1 lakh. They never received a rupee. You now say, ‘What can I do?’ You did nothing for farmers even when you were CM that’s why they sent you home.”

--------

Ladki Bahin Yojana will never stop

Reiterating his government’s commitment to welfare schemes, Shinde assured that the Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue without interruption. “As long as your brother is here, this scheme will not stop,” he declared.

-------

Rs 32,600 crore relief for farmers

Shinde further said that the government relaxed NDRF norms to ensure no farmer was left out of the relief package. “Our Mahayuti government stands firmly with farmers affected by heavy rains. We have announced a relief package of Rs 32,600 crore,” he said. Explaining the aid details, Shinde added, “Farmers whose land was washed away will receive Rs 37,000 from the package and Rs 3 lakh under MGNREGA a total of Rs 3.37 lakh in assistance.”