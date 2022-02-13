Dead body of missing housewife found in well

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

The dead body of a housewife who was missing from Baijipura for the past two to three days was found into a well at Balanagar Shivar in Paithan tehsil on Sunday.’

According to details, the deceased has been identified as Zarina Mukhtarkhan Pathan (35, Baijipura).

Zarina Khan along with her mother and brother was staying in a tin shed with his mother at Dargah Parisar of Balanagar for the past few days.

The housewife, his brother and his mother went to sleep at 10 pm Friday as usual. Zarina was not seen in the house when other family members woke up. They searched her here and there but did not found.

Her body was found floating in a well at Dargah Parisar area of Paithan on Sunday afternoon.

On receiving information, assistant police inspector MIDC Police Station Bhagwat Nagargoje, police constable Namdev Kathade, Ganesh Khandagale reached the spot and took out her body from the well.

Her body was sent to high-level examination to the sub-district hospital of Bidkin.

A case of accidental death was registered with the police. There is doubt whether she was murdered or she ended her life. Namdeo Kathde under the guidance of API Bhagwat Nagargoje is investigating the case.